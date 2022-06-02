Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a €35.00 ($37.63) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SCGLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €32.50 ($34.95) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($32.26) to €34.70 ($37.31) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €41.20 ($44.30) to €39.90 ($42.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €29.00 ($31.18) to €33.00 ($35.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.95.

SCGLY opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

