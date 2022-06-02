OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

OSI Systems stock opened at $83.37 on Tuesday. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $76.09 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.75.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $290.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.76 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $403,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,790,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $778,234.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 74,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,026,026.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,467 shares of company stock worth $1,569,138 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 8.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 154,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after buying an additional 12,094 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in OSI Systems by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,424,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 45,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

