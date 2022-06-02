Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of PPBI opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 42.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $78,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,770.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,599,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,068,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,733,000 after acquiring an additional 452,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,609,000 after buying an additional 366,905 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,794,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,789,000 after buying an additional 296,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

