DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. DURECT has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.83. The firm has a market cap of $109.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70.

DURECT ( NASDAQ:DRRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative net margin of 270.27% and a negative return on equity of 60.89%. The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith J. Robertson acquired 65,000 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 265,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith J. Robertson acquired 200,000 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 386,911 shares of company stock valued at $191,686. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the first quarter worth $33,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 35.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

