Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ONB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.80. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.50 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Ryan III bought 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,822.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,117.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder acquired 8,170 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $125,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 302,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,737.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,720 shares of company stock worth $377,713. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 105,285 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 846,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,354,000 after buying an additional 445,009 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 24,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

