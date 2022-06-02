Reviewing Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY) & West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY)

Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Rating) and West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Singularity Future Technology and West Japan Railway’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singularity Future Technology $5.15 million 18.99 -$6.82 million N/A N/A West Japan Railway $8.47 billion 0.85 -$2.19 billion ($8.41) -4.50

Singularity Future Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than West Japan Railway.

Risk and Volatility

Singularity Future Technology has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, West Japan Railway has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Singularity Future Technology and West Japan Railway, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singularity Future Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A West Japan Railway 0 2 1 0 2.33

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.2% of Singularity Future Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Singularity Future Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Singularity Future Technology and West Japan Railway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singularity Future Technology -336.03% -34.68% -29.36% West Japan Railway -18.41% -17.21% -4.85%

About Singularity Future Technology (Get Rating)

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. develops solutions for interconnected AI networks in the revolutionized AI and Blockchain suppl management area and establishes crypto mining pools. The company also operates as logistics and ship management services company. It serves customers worldwide with its shipping logistics and agency needs. The company was formerly known as Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. and changed its name to Singularity Future Technology Ltd. in January 2022. Singularity Future Technology Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

About West Japan Railway (Get Rating)

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services. The company also engages in the selling of goods and food services; wholesaling; and other retail businesses. It is also involved in the operation of department stores, convenience stores, restaurants, souvenir shops, shopping centers, and others; selling and leasing of real estate; hotel; credit cards and electronic money; and travel, rolling stock and equipment, electrical contracting, electrical equipment, construction, information services, advertising, and other businesses. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

