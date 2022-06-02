Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) PT Raised to CHF 36

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from CHF 35 to CHF 36 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:IDRSF opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. Idorsia has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $30.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04.
Idorsia Company Profile (Get Rating)
