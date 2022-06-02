Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) PT Raised to CHF 36

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from CHF 35 to CHF 36 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:IDRSF opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. Idorsia has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $30.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

