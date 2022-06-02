Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PPSI. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Power Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

PPSI stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 million, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of -0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $14.43.

Pioneer Power Solutions ( NASDAQ:PPSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 million. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Power Solutions will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 74,988.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 74,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 2.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 21,564 shares during the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

