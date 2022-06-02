Alembic Global Advisors Downgrades LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Neutral

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $115.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $120.00. Alembic Global Advisors’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LYB. Citigroup increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.44.

Shares of LYB opened at $114.31 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.29 and its 200 day moving average is $99.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

