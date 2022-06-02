Alembic Global Advisors Downgrades LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Neutral

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $115.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $120.00. Alembic Global Advisors’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.60% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LYB. Citigroup increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.44.
Shares of LYB opened at $114.31 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.29 and its 200 day moving average is $99.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.
About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
