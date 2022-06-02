Financial Review: Alight (ALIT) & Its Peers

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) is one of 227 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Alight to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Alight has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alight’s peers have a beta of 1.03, meaning that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alight and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alight $2.92 billion -$60.00 million -0.25 Alight Competitors $3.40 billion $347.57 million 16.57

Alight’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Alight. Alight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Alight and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alight -1.69% 6.33% 2.70% Alight Competitors -17.73% -12.98% -7.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alight and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alight 0 0 3 0 3.00 Alight Competitors 1407 6909 12246 348 2.55

Alight presently has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 83.19%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 50.71%. Given Alight’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Alight is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.9% of Alight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Alight shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alight beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Alight (Get Rating)

Alight, Inc. operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. It offers employer solutions comprising integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial health, employee wellbeing, and payroll; and professional services, including cloud deployment and consulting offerings that provides human capital and financial platforms, as well as cloud advisory and deployment, and optimization services for cloud platforms, such as Workday, SAP SuccessFactors, Oracle, and Cornerstone OnDemand. Alight, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

