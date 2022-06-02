StockNews.com Downgrades Unitil (NYSE:UTL) to Hold

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Bank of America raised Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of UTL opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. Unitil has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $58.87.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,561,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Unitil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Unitil by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Unitil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 65,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Unitil by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

