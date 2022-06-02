StockNews.com Downgrades Unitil (NYSE:UTL) to Hold

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Bank of America raised Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of UTL opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. Unitil has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $58.87.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,561,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Unitil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Unitil by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Unitil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 65,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Unitil by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.
About Unitil (Get Rating)
Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.
