Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.20 ($16.34) to €14.00 ($15.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Shares of Crédit Agricole stock opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.47. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.