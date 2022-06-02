StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87. Pluristem Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.99.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 301.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 44,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 98.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 61.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 257,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 97,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 9.1% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 240,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pluristem Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.