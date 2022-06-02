StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87. Pluristem Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.99.
Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.
About Pluristem Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.
