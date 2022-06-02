The Gym Group (LON:GYM) PT Lowered to GBX 290

The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from GBX 320 ($4.05) to GBX 290 ($3.67) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.88% from the company’s current price.
LON GYM opened at GBX 215 ($2.72) on Tuesday. The Gym Group has a 52-week low of GBX 176.40 ($2.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 317.50 ($4.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £382.21 million and a P/E ratio of -10.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 196.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 223.44.
