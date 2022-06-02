The Gym Group (LON:GYM) PT Lowered to GBX 290

The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from GBX 320 ($4.05) to GBX 290 ($3.67) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.88% from the company’s current price.

LON GYM opened at GBX 215 ($2.72) on Tuesday. The Gym Group has a 52-week low of GBX 176.40 ($2.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 317.50 ($4.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £382.21 million and a P/E ratio of -10.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 196.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 223.44.

About The Gym Group

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

