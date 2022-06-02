Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.92.

Get Endo International alerts:

Shares of ENDP opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. Endo International has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $141.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. Endo International had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 72.22%. The business had revenue of $652.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Endo International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Endo International by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 294,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 164,841 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Endo International by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Endo International by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 28,352 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International (Get Rating)

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.