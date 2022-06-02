Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CETX stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Cemtrex has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cemtrex by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 70,834 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cemtrex in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cemtrex by 703.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares during the period. 5.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

