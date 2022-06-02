CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on CECO Environmental in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of CECE opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.60. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $8.37. The company has a market cap of $221.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.76, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $92.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 13,087 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $76,820.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 17,893 shares of company stock valued at $103,170 over the last ninety days. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECE. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 987,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 254,818 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 20.6% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 174,801 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 42.9% in the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 284,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 85,571 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 477,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 74,950 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 21.9% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 305,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 54,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

