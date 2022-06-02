McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

MGRC opened at $81.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.35. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $91.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $145.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $115,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $163,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,598. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 31.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,814,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,556,000 after buying an additional 435,375 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 439,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,281,000 after buying an additional 281,505 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth $20,119,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 98.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,389,000 after buying an additional 160,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $8,963,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

