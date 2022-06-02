Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) & Debt Resolve (OTCMKTS:DRSV) Financial Review

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) and Debt Resolve (OTCMKTS:DRSV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tyler Technologies and Debt Resolve, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyler Technologies 0 3 9 0 2.75 Debt Resolve 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $514.42, indicating a potential upside of 48.73%. Given Tyler Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Tyler Technologies is more favorable than Debt Resolve.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of Tyler Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Tyler Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.1% of Debt Resolve shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tyler Technologies and Debt Resolve’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyler Technologies $1.59 billion 9.01 $161.46 million $3.88 89.14 Debt Resolve N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tyler Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Debt Resolve.

Profitability

This table compares Tyler Technologies and Debt Resolve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyler Technologies 9.38% 10.62% 5.10% Debt Resolve N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tyler Technologies beats Debt Resolve on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools. The company also provides a suite of judicial solutions comprising court case management, court and law enforcement, prosecutor, and supervision systems to handle multi-jurisdictional county or statewide implementations, and single county systems; public safety software solutions; systems and software to automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property, as well as tax applications for agencies that bill and collect taxes; planning, regulatory, and maintenance software solutions for public sector agencies; software applications to enhance and automate operations involving records and document management; and data and insights solutions. In addition, it offers software as a service arrangements and electronic document filing solutions for courts and law offices; software and hardware installation, data conversion, training, product modification, and maintenance and support services; and property appraisal outsourcing services for taxing jurisdictions. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services for cloud hosting services. Tyler Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Debt Resolve

Debt Resolve, Inc. provides software solutions to consumer lenders or those collecting consumer loans using Software-as-a-Service model in the United States. Its solutions facilitate Web-based payments or the resolution of delinquent or defaulted consumer debt. The company also provides services in the student loan document preparation industry. It serves consumer banks, collection agencies, and the buyers of defaulted debt. The company was formerly known as Lombardia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Debt Resolve, Inc. in May 2003. Debt Resolve, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Hawthorne, New York. On July 29, 2020, the voluntary petition of Debt Resolve, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on February 3, 2020.

