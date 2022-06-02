Points.com (TSE:PTS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Royal Bank of Canada

Points.com (TSE:PTS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PCOM) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 19.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PTS. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Points.com from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Points.com in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a C$22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Points.com to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of TSE:PTS opened at C$31.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$465.33 million and a PE ratio of 173.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.50. Points.com has a one year low of C$17.38 and a one year high of C$32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Points.com ( TSE:PTS Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$145.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$146.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Points.com will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Points.com (Get Rating)

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

