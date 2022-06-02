Evercore ISI Reiterates Buy Rating for Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$75.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s previous close.

QSR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$78.50 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$71.93.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$65.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$72.07. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$63.45 and a 1-year high of C$85.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of C$20.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

