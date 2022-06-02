UBS Group Initiates Coverage on SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM)

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$30.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.45.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at C$25.20 on Tuesday. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of C$18.08 and a 12-month high of C$31.00. The stock has a market cap of C$5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$27.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.65.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

