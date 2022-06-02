StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
OTCMKTS ADXS opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10. Advaxis has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.07.
Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
Advaxis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.
