StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OTCMKTS ADXS opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10. Advaxis has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.07.

Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADXS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Advaxis by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35,164 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Advaxis by 4,394.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 78,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advaxis by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 108,116 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Advaxis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Advaxis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

