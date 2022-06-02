Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) to “Hold”

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AmpliTech Group Inc. designs, develops and manufactures custom and standard state-of-the-art RF components for the Domestic and International, SATCOM, Space, Defense and Military markets. AmpliTech Group Inc. is based in Bohemia, New York. “

Separately, Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating on shares of AmpliTech Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS AMPG opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15. AmpliTech Group has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $6.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmpliTech Group by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AmpliTech Group by 146.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 44,283 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group in the second quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmpliTech Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 108,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

