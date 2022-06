Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air China Limited provides airline and airline-related services. It provides air passenger and air cargo services along with aircraft engineering, ground services, air catering services and other airline related services. Its ground services include passengers’ entry, departure and transit services, special passenger services, irregular flight passenger services, passenger luggage services, tarmac load and unload services, cabin cleaning services and supply of various ground equipments and special vehicles. The company also involves in import and export trading, manufacture and retail of aircraft supplies, provision of air ticketing services, human resources services, aircraft maintenance and repair services. Air China takes the responsibility of special plane task for Chinese national leaders visiting abroad, and foreign leaders and governmental leaders visiting China. Air China Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Air China in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of AIRYY opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.14. Air China has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

