Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Now Covered by TD Securities

Equities researchers at TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$9.50 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Coveo Solutions in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of CVO opened at C$6.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$653.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.97. Coveo Solutions has a 12-month low of C$4.81 and a 12-month high of C$18.00.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

