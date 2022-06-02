Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 91.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTS. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 price target on Converge Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.71.

Shares of CTS opened at C$7.31 on Tuesday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$5.88 and a 1 year high of C$13.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.89. The stock has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 152.29.

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$550.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$497.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

