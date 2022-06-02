American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.09, but opened at $12.38. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. American Eagle Outfitters shares last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 150,550 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEO. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average of $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

