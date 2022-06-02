Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $38.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marathon Oil traded as high as $33.23 and last traded at $33.01, with a volume of 357160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Oil to $39.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,227,216 shares of company stock worth $31,346,950 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after buying an additional 3,091,506 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after buying an additional 2,660,158 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,456,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.58.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.15%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

