DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Price Down 4.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $28.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. DraftKings traded as low as $13.75 and last traded at $14.00. 161,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 26,340,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DKNG. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.36.

In other news, Director Hany M. Nada bought 50,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $872,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.07.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

