Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $59.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Murphy Oil traded as high as $44.83 and last traded at $44.79, with a volume of 14492 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.48.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $9,688,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,079,431.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $1,769,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,713,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,793,235.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,065 shares of company stock worth $11,906,252. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,568,000 after buying an additional 729,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,156,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $612,152,000 after buying an additional 147,302 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,584,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $346,750,000 after buying an additional 276,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,682,000 after buying an additional 365,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,761,000 after buying an additional 238,692 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.22 and a beta of 2.55.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 109.38%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

