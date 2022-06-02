EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $172.00 to $175.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. EOG Resources traded as high as $141.94 and last traded at $141.51, with a volume of 27798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.85.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EOG. Barclays raised their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.26.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,834 shares of company stock worth $1,488,245 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.24. The company has a market cap of $81.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

EOG Resources Company Profile (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

