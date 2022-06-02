Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $59.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Antero Resources traded as high as $46.66 and last traded at $44.72, with a volume of 50447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.74.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $254,599.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,037,352 shares of company stock worth $35,954,600. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 55.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 6.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 3.72.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

