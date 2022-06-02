United States Steel (NYSE:X) Trading Down 5.9% on Analyst Downgrade

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.9% on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $22.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. United States Steel traded as low as $24.75 and last traded at $25.02. Approximately 324,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,117,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.44.

In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 43,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,654,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 774,043 shares in the company, valued at $29,413,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,343 shares of company stock valued at $6,804,448. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth about $351,087,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in United States Steel by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,015,000 after purchasing an additional 742,370 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $146,173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,441,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,304,000 after buying an additional 424,496 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in United States Steel by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,488,000 after buying an additional 2,842,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.22.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.05. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.16%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

