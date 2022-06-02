Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Price Up 6.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) rose 6.4% during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $45.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Pinduoduo traded as high as $52.75 and last traded at $51.38. Approximately 111,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,654,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.30.

PDD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. 86 Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.83.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $2.68. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

