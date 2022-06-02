Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $111.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil traded as high as $99.54 and last traded at $99.19, with a volume of 166673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.59.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.73.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,426,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 58,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27,406 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 594,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,980,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

