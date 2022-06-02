APA (NASDAQ:APA) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $60.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. APA traded as high as $50.44 and last traded at $50.04, with a volume of 76802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.62.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.97.

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in APA by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in APA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in APA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in APA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 4.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.16.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.14%.

About APA (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

