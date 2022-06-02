CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Shares Up 5.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $132.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CF Industries traded as high as $101.69 and last traded at $101.01. 147,945 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,139,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.72.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CF Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.09.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $489,811.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $5,291,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,318 shares of company stock worth $6,165,096 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in CF Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

