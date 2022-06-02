Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Stock Price Up 6.3% on Analyst Upgrade

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) rose 6.3% on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $85.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Mosaic traded as high as $63.96 and last traded at $63.62. Approximately 282,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,376,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.85.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MOS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

In other news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,039 shares of company stock worth $7,169,395. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.56.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 6.37%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

