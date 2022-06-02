ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $15.50 to $16.75. The stock had previously closed at $13.05, but opened at $13.54. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ProPetro shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 1,780 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PUMP. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.55.

Get ProPetro alerts:

In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,800.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 6,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $88,469.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,927. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Towle & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,610 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in ProPetro by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 145,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 34,004 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in ProPetro by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.68 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Company Profile (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.