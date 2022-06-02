Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $30.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Big Lots traded as low as $23.53 and last traded at $23.72, with a volume of 27782 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BIG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Big Lots to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Big Lots alerts:

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $147,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $349,918 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at $631,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $818,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $8,471,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $30,615,139,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.53. The firm has a market cap of $646.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.12.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.49). Big Lots had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

About Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.