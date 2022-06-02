Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading Down 5.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.4% on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Aurora Innovation traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 79,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,929,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUR. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the first quarter valued at $67,000. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85.
Aurora Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUR)
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
