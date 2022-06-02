Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $52.28, but opened at $50.70. Donaldson shares last traded at $50.55, with a volume of 665 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCI. StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,130,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,214 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 38,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.39.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

