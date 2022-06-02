DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.49, but opened at $18.36. DZS shares last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 418 shares.

DZSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DZS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of DZS from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of DZS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in DZS by 316.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of DZS in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DZS in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of DZS by 87,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DZS in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.58 million, a PE ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 1.27.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. DZS had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $77.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DZS Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

