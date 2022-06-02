NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $12.75 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.90, but opened at $11.38. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 42,233 shares traded.
NEX has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.22.
In related news, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $258,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,674.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $3,886,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,125,853 shares of company stock worth $85,640,226. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.37 and a beta of 2.12.
About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)
NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.
