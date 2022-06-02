Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.07, but opened at $16.50. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Flex shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 31,347 shares traded.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Flex had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

