Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $125.00. The stock had previously closed at $85.22, but opened at $79.01. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ambarella shares last traded at $85.33, with a volume of 11,733 shares.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.25.

In related news, Director Andrew W. Verhalen bought 11,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,798.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $25,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,482 shares of company stock valued at $14,415,929. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after acquiring an additional 56,927 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 3.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,296,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,050,000 after acquiring an additional 39,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 19.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,075,000 after acquiring an additional 194,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.26 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.15 and a 200 day moving average of $130.60.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

