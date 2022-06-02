Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $160.24, but opened at $174.01. Salesforce shares last traded at $182.05, with a volume of 200,964 shares.

The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on Salesforce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. OTR Global lowered Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.02.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,735 shares of company stock valued at $27,009,332. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $174.37 billion, a PE ratio of 117.38, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.46.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

