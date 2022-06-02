Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Short Interest Up 26.0% in May

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the April 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $14.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

In other Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 50,497 shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $533,753.29. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,195,082 shares in the company, valued at $54,912,016.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 100,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,633 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

