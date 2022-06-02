Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Short Interest Up 25.9% in May

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the April 30th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KUKE stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. Kuke Music has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.11.

Get Kuke Music alerts:

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter. Kuke Music had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KUKE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kuke Music during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kuke Music during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kuke Music during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kuke Music during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kuke Music (Get Rating)

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kuke Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuke Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.